WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Buffalo NY 841 PM EDT Wed Jun 22 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of central New York and western New York, including the following areas, in central New York, Northern Cayuga. In western New York, Ontario and Wayne. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather