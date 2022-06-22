WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

259 PM EDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Erie

and southwestern Niagara Counties through 345 PM EDT...

At 259 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Kenmore, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Buffalo, Cheektowaga, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence,

Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Tonawanda, Amherst, Lancaster, East

Aurora, Williamsville, Grand Island, Elma, Marilla, Orchard Park,

Erie Basin Marina, Small Boat Harbor and Alden.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 56 and 49.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4299 7846 4287 7846 4287 7849 4278 7849

4278 7846 4261 7846 4279 7894 4280 7892

4284 7893 4292 7890 4296 7893 4296 7896

4298 7900 4308 7900

TIME...MOT...LOC 1859Z 288DEG 19KT 4295 7883

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

