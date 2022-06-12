WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Buffalo NY 501 PM EDT Sun Jun 12 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL WAYNE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has weakened. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and wind gusts to 30 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm as it tracks toward Huron North Rose and Wolcott through 530 PM. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Buffalo. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather