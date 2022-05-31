WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

145 PM EDT Tue May 31 2022

...A line of potentially strong thunderstorms could impact northern

parts of Niagara and Orleans counties...

At 145 PM EDT, national Weather Service doppler radar indicated a

nearly stationary line of growing showers and possible

thunderstorms. This activity was found along a lake breeze boundary.

While the line itself will be nearly stationary...the individual

showers and thunderstorms will drift east...possibly resulting in

training of cells with heavy rain.

The most significant cell as of 1:45 PM EDT was about 10 miles north

of Lockport.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Medina, Albion, Newfane, Middleport, Waterport, Lakeside Beach State

Park, Point Breeze, Kent, Ridgeway, Gaines, Kendall, Wilson,

Lyndonville, Barker, Olcott, Ransomville, Knowlesville, Model City,

Appleton and Gasport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4316 7902 4326 7904 4339 7861 4340 7800

4326 7801

TIME...MOT...LOC 1741Z 241DEG 19KT 4331 7868

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather