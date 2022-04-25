WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

647 PM EDT Mon Apr 25 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CATTARAUGUS...

SOUTHEASTERN ERIE AND NORTHWESTERN ALLEGANY COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT

FOR EASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES...

At 646 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Portageville,

or 8 miles west of Letchworth State Park, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...

Geneseo, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris,

Portageville, York, Nunda, Pike and Castile.

This includes Interstate 390 between exits 6 and 7.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN ERIE AND EAST

CENTRAL NIAGARA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

FOR NORTHEASTERN WYOMING...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHERN

ORLEANS...GENESEE AND WESTERN MONROE COUNTIES...

At 648 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Medina to near Varysburg, moving northeast at 50

mph.

Batavia, Brockport, Medina, Albion, Le Roy, Attica, Pavilion, Byron,

Caledonia and Churchville.

This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 47.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

