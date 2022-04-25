WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Wyoming County in western New York... Northeastern Cattaraugus County in western New York... Southeastern Erie County in western New York... Western Livingston County in western New York... Northwestern Allegany County in western New York... * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 621 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Chaffee, or 15 miles south of East Aurora, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include... Yorkshire, Geneseo, Letchworth State Park, Perry, Warsaw, Mount Morris, Arcade, Chaffee, East Concord, and Portageville. This includes Interstate 390 between exits 6 and 7. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather