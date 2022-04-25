WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 25, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Chautauqua County in western New York...

* Until 530 PM EDT.

* At 436 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Waterford, or

8 miles southeast of Erie, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. This storm has a history of producing

strong wind gusts and wind damage across northwest

Pennsylvania.

IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Findley Lake, Jamestown, Westfield, Lakewood, Falconer, Mayville,

Clymer, Sherman, and Chautauqua Institution.

This includes Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

