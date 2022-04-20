WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

1222 AM EDT Wed Apr 20 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Periods of snow will result in snow covered roads and limited

visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving.

Submit snow reports through our website or social media.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Light snow showers will continue to taper off to flurries through

the remainder of the overnight with only an additional coating of

snow expected.

