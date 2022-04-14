WFO BUFFALO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 15, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 300 PM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 5 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather