WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 16, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Binghamton NY 443 AM EST Fri Dec 16 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...In New York, Tompkins and Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Wyoming counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Broome county. In Pennsylvania, Susquehanna and Northern Wayne counties. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In New York, Sullivan county. In Pennsylvania, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Cortland, Chenango, Otsego and Delaware counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches at lower elevations and up to 8 inches above 2000 feet. * WHERE...Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison and Southern Oneida counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS * WHERE...Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.