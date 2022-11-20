WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022

SNOW SQUALL WARNING

Snow Squall Warning

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

925 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022

...A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 AM EST FOR

BROOME...SOUTHERN TIOGA AND SOUTH CENTRAL CHENANGO COUNTIES...

At 925 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line

extending from 6 miles northeast of Sanford to near Johnson City to

Litchfield, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Whiteout conditions with near zero visibility associated

with intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading

to blowing snow. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph.

SOURCE...Radar and webcams.

IMPACT...Dangerous and life-threatening travel conditions are

expected to develop rapidly in the warning area.

Locations impacted include...

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Barton, Kirkwood,

Conklin, Maine, Waverly and Owego.

This includes the following highway exits... New York Interstate 81

between exits 1 and 6.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between exits 60 and 83.

Interstate 88 between exits 1 and 6.

Near whiteout conditions have been observed on webcams and at the

weather service office in Binghamton, where winds have gusted over

35 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes

your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra

time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead

to accidents.

