WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, November 20, 2022 _____ SNOW SQUALL WARNING Snow Squall Warning National Weather Service Binghamton NY 904 AM EST Sun Nov 20 2022 ...THE SNOW SQUALL WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN STEUBEN COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The snow squall that prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the snow squall warning for Steuben County has been cancelled. It remains in effect for Chemung County and areas further east. ...A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 AM EST FOR CHEMUNG...TIOGA AND NORTHERN BRADFORD COUNTIES... At 901 AM EST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Elmira to near Castle Creek, moving southeast at 25 mph. This squall has produced near zero visibilities and winds gusting to 36 mph at Elmira. The worst conditions can be expected along I-86 between Elmira and Waverly. HAZARD...Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than one-quarter mile. Wind gusts 35 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 86\/Route 17 between 49 and 66. Locations impacted include... Chemung, Elmira, Southport, Barton, Big Flats, Horseheads, Sayre, Waverly, Elmira Heights and Owego. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Reduce speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather