Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, October 13, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Oneida County in central New York...

* Until 315 PM EDT.

* At 242 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Boonville to near Floyd, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Boonville, Forestport, Alder Creek, North Western, Hawkinsville,

Pixley Falls State Park, Frenchville and Woodgate.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 PM EDT FOR

NORTHEASTERN ONEIDA COUNTY...

At 243 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located over Forestport, or near Boonville, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage

to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is

likely.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

northeastern Oneida County.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

