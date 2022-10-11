WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, October 11, 2022

FROST ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

428 AM EDT Tue Oct 11 2022

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost

* WHERE...Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego,

Delaware and Sullivan counties.

