WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

628 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Otsego,

northwestern Delaware and central Chenango Counties through 700 PM

EDT...

At 628 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Guilford, or 8 miles south of Norwich, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Oneonta, Norwich, Sidney, Guilford, Coventry, Oxford, Pittsfield,

Bainbridge, Unadilla and New Lisbon.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 88 between 7 and 13.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4232 7504 4220 7564 4225 7564 4225 7565

4256 7568 4270 7521

TIME...MOT...LOC 2228Z 253DEG 35KT 4241 7553

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

