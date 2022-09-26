WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 540 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Broome, southeastern Cortland, eastern Tioga and southwestern Chenango Counties through 615 PM EDT... At 540 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Newark Valley, or 7 miles northwest of Endicott, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Maine, Nanticoke, Port Dickinson, Berkshire, Richford and Willet. This includes the following highway exits... New York Interstate 81 between 4 and 9. Interstate 86\/Route 17 near 65, and between 67 North and 72. Interstate 88 between 1 and 4. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4205 7622 4229 7628 4230 7626 4232 7625 4241 7613 4249 7587 4215 7569 TIME...MOT...LOC 2140Z 250DEG 33KT 4219 7612 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather