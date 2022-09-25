WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 25, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 517 PM EDT Sun Sep 25 2022 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BROOME AND WEST CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather