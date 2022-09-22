WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 416 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Otsego and northern Delaware Counties through 445 AM EDT... At 416 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sidney Center, or 9 miles northwest of Walton, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Oneonta, Delhi, Davenport, Maryland, Kortright, Meredith, Unadilla, Stamford, Otego and Hobart. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 88 between 10 and 18. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. LAT...LON 4219 7524 4236 7535 4257 7484 4240 7462 4229 7469 TIME...MOT...LOC 0816Z 254DEG 36KT 4230 7521 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL TIOGA COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Broome and southwestern Chenango Counties through 445 AM EDT... At 419 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Castle Creek, or near Greater Binghamton Airport, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. Maine, Guilford, Nanticoke, Coventry, Greene, Oxford, Bainbridge, Whitney Point, Afton and Lisle. New York Interstate 81 between 6 and 8. Interstate 88 between 1 and 8. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4214 7570 4215 7609 4223 7608 4226 7610 4227 7608 4229 7610 4234 7611 4241 7596 4241 7587 4243 7586 4248 7555 4237 7546 4222 7545 TIME...MOT...LOC 0819Z 254DEG 33KT 4226 7597 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather