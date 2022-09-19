WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

134 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Oneida,

northwestern Otsego and southeastern Madison Counties through 200 PM

EDT...

At 134 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Brookfield, or 11 miles east of Hamilton, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Brookfield, Waterville, West Winfield, Bridgewater, Clayville,

Unadilla Forks, Leonardsville, Hubbardsville, Stockwell and North

Brookfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4282 7501 4274 7540 4274 7544 4275 7544

4285 7549 4303 7522 4290 7520 4288 7520

4288 7521 4286 7521 4286 7514 4291 7509

4289 7506

TIME...MOT...LOC 1734Z 242DEG 34KT 4284 7533

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

