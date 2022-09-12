WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

440 PM EDT Mon Sep 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern

Chemung, central Tioga and southeastern Tompkins Counties through 515

PM EDT...

At 440 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Spencer, or 12 miles northwest of Owego, moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Newark Valley, Candor, Spencer, Van Etten, South Danby, Willseyville,

North Spencer, Catatonk, Speedville and West Newark.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 4212 7653 4227 7659 4237 7627 4213 7615

TIME...MOT...LOC 2040Z 252DEG 16KT 4221 7646

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather