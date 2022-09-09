WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, September 9, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

906 AM EDT Fri Sep 9 2022

...Areas of locally dense fog affecting Finger Lakes, Twin Tiers,

Northeastern Pennsylvania, and Catskills...

Areas of widespread and patchy fog remain present, especially in

valley locations. While fog has begun to lift and visibilities are

improving, there are locations that continue to have dense fog

with visibilities of one quarter mile or less.

Fog will continue to lift resulting in improving visibilities this

morning. However, if you experience dense fog while driving,

reduce your speed and turn on your headlights.

