WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

_____

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1011 PM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

The Flood Advisory will expire at 1015 PM EDT this evening for a

portion of central New York, including the following counties,

Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Onondaga.

The heavy rain will be ending shortly. Flooding is no longer

expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road

closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather