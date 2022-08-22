WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Binghamton NY 819 PM EDT Mon Aug 22 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following counties, Chenango, Cortland, Madison and Onondaga. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 819 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Hamilton, Morrisville, Stockbridge, Nelson, Cuyler, Georgetown, Madison, Erieville, Pierceville, De Ruyter, Peterboro, Pecksport, Solsville, Eaton, Deruyter, Munnsville, Lincklaen, Sheds, West Eaton and Keeney. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather