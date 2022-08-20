WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 20, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

448 PM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN MADISON COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are

still possible with this thunderstorm.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Oneida

and central Madison Counties through 515 PM EDT...

At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Stockbridge, or near Oneida, moving northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Rome, Oneida, Kirkland, Sherrill, Stockbridge, Clinton, Vernon,

Munnsville, Clark Mills and Vernon Center.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 near 33.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4295 7558 4299 7566 4319 7555 4306 7534

TIME...MOT...LOC 2050Z 218DEG 14KT 4300 7558

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

