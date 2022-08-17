WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

445 PM EDT Wed Aug 17 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Seneca

and northwestern Cayuga Counties through 515 PM EDT...

At 444 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong cluster of

thunderstorms near Throopsville, or near Auburn, moving southwest at

10 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Auburn, Seneca Falls, Montezuma, Union Springs, Tyre, Cayuga, Lehigh

Vallley Junction, Throopsville, Melrose Park and Cayuga Lake State

Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

If on or near northern Cayuga Lake, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 4289 7653 4280 7669 4296 7684 4303 7672

4303 7666

TIME...MOT...LOC 2044Z 040DEG 7KT 4294 7666

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Schenectady,

northeastern Albany, southeastern Saratoga and northwestern

Rensselaer Counties through 530 PM EDT...

At 445 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Mechanicville, moving southwest at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Clifton Park, Rotterdam, Cohoes,

Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Scotia, Mechanicville, Delmar,

Latham, Guilderland, Niskayuna, Menands, Green Island, Waterford,

Round Lake and Loudonville.

People attending Eli Young Band, New York State Food Festival should

seek safe shelter immediately!

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 90 between exits 9 and 25.

Interstate 890 between exits 1a and 9.

Interstate 87 between exits 23 and 7, and between exits 8A and 12.

Interstate 787 between exits 1 and 9.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

LAT...LON 4280 7349 4254 7378 4290 7406 4298 7376

4295 7367 4283 7348

TIME...MOT...LOC 2045Z 055DEG 11KT 4285 7371

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

