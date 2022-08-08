WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 8, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

319 PM EDT Mon Aug 8 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Oneida, north central

Otsego, Madison and southeastern Onondaga Counties through 415 PM

EDT...

At 318 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles west of Camden to Fabius. Movement was

east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Utica, Rome, Sullivan, Oneida, Kirkland, Lenox, Pompey, Lee, Verona

and Westmoreland.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 between 31 and 34.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 4333 7508 4330 7515 4326 7516 4322 7507

4305 7522 4287 7521 4286 7516 4291 7509

4284 7496 4277 7590 4279 7590 4278 7607

4318 7599 4316 7588 4333 7588 4348 7582

4342 7553 4361 7511

TIME...MOT...LOC 1918Z 259DEG 36KT 4337 7588 4281 7598

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

