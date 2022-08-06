WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, August 6, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Binghamton NY 557 PM EDT Sat Aug 6 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Oneida County through 630 PM EDT... At 556 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Rome, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Rome, Lee, Verona, Floyd, Steuben, Holland Patent, Barneveld, Stittville, New London and Barnveld. This includes the following highway exits... Interstate 90 near 33. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4309 7555 4318 7567 4346 7544 4325 7515 TIME...MOT...LOC 2156Z 228DEG 23KT 4320 7553 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather