WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
155 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHEMUNG AND SOUTHWESTERN TIOGA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALLEGANY COUNTY...

At 154 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Genesee, or near Wellsville, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines.

Locations impacted include...
Wellsville, Whitesville, Andover, Stannards and Paynesville.

PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.