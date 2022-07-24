WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Sullivan County in central New York...

Northern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania...

* Until 745 PM EDT.

* At 703 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 6 miles northwest of Willowemoc to near Lava to

Paupack, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near...

White Lake and Willowemoc around 710 PM EDT.

Smallwood, Mongaup Valley and Swan Lake around 715 PM EDT.

Maplewood and Harris around 720 PM EDT.

Monticello, South Fallsburg and Shohola around 725 PM EDT.

Fallsburg, Woodridge and Rock Hill around 730 PM EDT.

Glen Spey and Haven around 735 PM EDT.

Wurtsboro, Phillipsport and Highview around 740 PM EDT.

Bloomingburg and Oakland around 745 PM EDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN SCHOHARIE COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

east central New York.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCHENECTADY...ALBANY...NORTHEASTERN GREENE AND

SOUTHWESTERN RENSSELAER COUNTIES...

At 705 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Rotterdam to 6 miles southwest of Voorheesville to

near Westerlo, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 7:00 PM, the Voorheesville Mesonet site

reported a wind gust to 40 mph.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Rotterdam, East Greenbush, Cohoes,

Watervliet, Rensselaer, Colonie, Nassau, Delmar, Latham, Guilderland,

Duanesburg, Menands, New Baltimore, Westerlo, Ravena, Berne and

Voorheesville.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather