WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 24, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

449 PM EDT Sun Jul 24 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL YATES AND

NORTHWESTERN STEUBEN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe

limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property.

Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for

central New York.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather