WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, July 12, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

458 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Delaware, northeastern Susquehanna and northern Wayne Counties

through 545 PM EDT...

At 458 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Thompson, or 15 miles east of Montrose, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Jackson, Susquehanna, Susquehanna Depot, Harford, Hancock, New

Milford, Ararat, Lanesboro, Thompson and Starrucca.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 87 and 90.

Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 217 and 223.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for

central New York...and northeastern Pennsylvania.

LAT...LON 4172 7508 4178 7573 4195 7574 4201 7512

4187 7510 4185 7514 4184 7512 4182 7512

4181 7509 4177 7510 4177 7509

TIME...MOT...LOC 2058Z 267DEG 34KT 4187 7559

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BRONX KINGS NEW YORK

ORANGE PUTNAM QUEENS

RICHMOND ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather