AREAL FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

453 PM EDT Wed Jun 22 2022

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...A band of thunderstorms will setup with heavy rainfall.

Areas seeing multiple thunderstorms may expect 1-3 inches of rain

with locally higher amounts to 5 inches that could lead to

localized flash flooding.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,

including the following areas, in central New York, Chemung,

Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Steuben, Tioga, Tompkins and

Yates. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,

creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur

in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood

Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared

to take action should flooding develop.

_____

