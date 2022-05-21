WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, May 21, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

341 PM EDT Sat May 21 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Madison

and northeastern Onondaga Counties through 415 PM EDT...

At 341 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Galeville, or over Syracuse, moving northeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Syracuse, Cicero, North Syracuse, Solvay, Minoa, East Syracuse,

Liverpool, New York State Fairgrounds, Galeville and Bridgeport.

This includes the following highway exits...

Interstate 90 between 34A and 39.

New York Interstate 81 between 17 and 30.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for

central New York.

LAT...LON 4322 7609 4320 7608 4320 7604 4318 7601

4318 7596 4317 7596 4317 7594 4309 7587

4301 7623 4311 7632

TIME...MOT...LOC 1941Z 244DEG 20KT 4308 7614

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

NY

. NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

CLINTON ESSEX FRANKLIN

HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON

LEWIS MADISON ONEIDA

ONONDAGA OSWEGO ST. LAWRENCE

WARREN

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern Lewis County in central New York...

* Until 445 PM EDT.

* At 345 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Highmarket,

or 14 miles west of Boonville, moving east at 25 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage

to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include...

Whetstone Gulf State Park, Highmarket, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port

Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin, Osceola and West

Leyden.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

