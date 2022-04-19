WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 19, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

658 AM EDT Tue Apr 19 2022

...HEAVY SNOW BAND MOVING EAST ALONG THE TWIN TIERS...

HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to

less than a quarter of a mile. This band of heavy snow is producing

very heavy snow at the rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

Syracuse, Binghamton, Falls, Vestal, Cortland, Johnson City,

Endicott, Norwich, Pompey and Kirkwood.

This includes the following highway exits...

New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 15, and near 16.

Interstate 86/Route 17 between 63 and 80.

Interstate 88 between 1 and 6.

Pennsylvania Interstate 81 between 211 and 230.

SAFETY INFO...

The snow will accumulate so rapidly that it will be extremely

difficult for the road crews to keep the roads clear.

Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be

prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra

time to reach your destination.

LAT...LON 4154 7622 4156 7637 4300 7640 4299 7534

4142 7573 4142 7584 4139 7628

TIME...MOT...LOC 1057Z 263DEG 27KT 4290 7601 4145 7608

