WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Binghamton NY 339 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled for portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Delaware, Otsego and Sullivan. In northeast Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne, Pike and Southern Wayne. Rainfall continues to taper off and persistent runoff will keep streams and creeks rising for several more hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. _____