WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 8, 2022

AREAL FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

330 AM EDT Fri Apr 8 2022

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following

county, Sullivan.

* WHEN...Until 930 AM EDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of the Neversink River and other low-lying and

flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 326 AM EDT, Gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to rain

and thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain

have fallen. Rain has ended now. The Neversink Reservoir will

reach moderate flood stage causing water to flow downstream.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Neversink, South Fallsburg, Woodridge, Woodbourne and

Hasbrouck.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe.

