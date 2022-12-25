WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, December 26, 2022

LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

953 AM EST Sun Dec 25 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow expected. Snow accumulations 4 to

8 inches prior to 7 pm well north of Route 28. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 16 inches for areas north of Route 28 and

Old Forge.

* WHERE...Northern Herkimer County.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM EST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult due to snow cover roads and

some blowing snow. Areas of blowing snow could also

significantly reduce visibilities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

