Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 317 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ......A BAND OF BRIEF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS, GUSTY WINDS AND RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES WILL AFFECT COLUMBIA...DUTCHESS...EASTERN ULSTER...BERKSHIRE AND LITCHFIELD COUNTIES... HAZARDS...A band of brief heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 45 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. Temperatures will fall below freezing with a flash freeze possible. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 313 PM EST, a band of heavy snow showers was along a line extending from Claverack to Gardnertown and moving east at 20 MPH. THIS BAND OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL BE NEAR... Claverack, Livingston, Philmont and Claverack-Red Mills around 320 PM EST. Wappingers Falls around 330 PM EST. Copake around 340 PM EST. Great Barrington around 405 PM EST. Sheffield around 410 PM EST. Pawling around 415 PM EST. SAFETY INFO... A rapid drop in temperature may cause black ice to form on roadways. Black ice is nearly impossible to see and roadways may appear only wet. Please use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and around curves. Allow plenty of stopping distance and avoid braking suddenly. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. LAT...LON 4148 7400 4152 7400 4159 7395 4158 7405 4160 7407 4160 7409 4224 7384 4226 7380 4222 7318 4154 7345 4163 7350 4165 7349 4167 7352 4153 7353 TIME...MOT...LOC 2013Z 279DEG 18KT 4222 7370 4152 7405 ...Difficult Travel Conditions Likely for Evening Commute... An area of moderate to briefly heavy precipitation is expected to lift into the Champlain Valley and much of Vermont through 7 pm. Temperatures are currently above freezing so the precipitation will start out as rain. However, a sharp drop in temperatures is still expected this afternoon and evening as a strong cold front crosses the region. This will cause any rain to quickly change to snow and freeze any water standing on roadways. The snow may be briefly heavy at times, reducing visibility to below 1 mile and producing a dusting to a couple inches of accumulation. Motorists are urged to remain alert for rapidly changing road conditions through this evening. Roads that appear wet may in fact be icy, and sharp reductions in visibility are likely. Precautionary\/Preparedness Actions... Temperatures are above freezing, but sharply colder temperatures following the snow will cause any water or slush to quickly freeze on roads and sidewalks. Untreated surfaces will become extremely slippery and offer little or no traction. Reduced speeds and greater distance between vehicles is advised.