WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 24, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Albany NY 256 PM EST Fri Dec 23 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Schoharie Creek At Gilboa Bridge. * WHEN...From this evening to tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Moderate flood stage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 2:15 PM EST Friday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 18.5 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.0 feet on 10\/28\/1987. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Schoharie Creek Gilboa Bridge Flood Stage: 17.0 Observed Stage at Fri 2 pm: 15.0 Forecast: Fri 1 pm MSG Fri 7 pm 12.3 Sat 1 am 18.5 Sat 7 am 17.6 Sat 1 pm 16.4 Sat 7 pm 15.5 Sun 1 am 14.6 Sun 7 am 13.8 Sun 1 pm 13.3 Sun 7 pm 12.8 Mon 1 am 12.5 Mon 7 am 12.3 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather