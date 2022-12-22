WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

900 PM EST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WINTRY MIX MAY CAUSE SLIPPERY TRAVEL THROUGH THIS EVENING...

A mix of mainly snow and/or rain continues across much of the

region this evening. Isolated, brief periods of sleet and or

freezing will still be possible in some areas over the next few

hours.

With temperatures near or slightly above freezing and at least

a coating of snow in most areas, untreated roads and walkways

could have some icy spots through this evening. Use caution if out

and about and be alert for possible slippery conditions.

