WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 1248 PM EST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of up to a light glaze. Winds could gust in excess of 40 mph. * WHERE...Schoharie, Western Albany, Western Greene and Western Ulster Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop this afternoon and continue through the evening. The snow is expected to gradually change to plain rain after midnight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible this evening. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to a light glaze. Winds could gust over 50 mph. * WHERE...In Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire County. In Vermont, Bennington and Western Windham Counties. In eastern New York, Hamilton, Northern Warren and Northern Fulton Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Thursday to 5 AM EST Friday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to develop late this afternoon and continue through the evening. The snow is expected to gradually change to plain rain after midnight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible tonight. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...In Connecticut, Litchfield County. In Massachusetts, Berkshire County. In New York, the southern Taconics, eastern Catskills, and southern Herkimer County. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 6 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and some power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong southeast winds are expected this evening into Friday morning, shifting into the west southwest behind a cold front Friday afternoon. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph * WHERE...In New York, Northern Herkimer, Hamilton, Northern Warren, Washington, Rensselaer, and Columbia Counties. In Vermont, Bennington County. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. evening into Friday morning, shifting to the west southwest People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.