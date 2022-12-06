WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 6, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 912 AM EST Tue Dec 6 2022 ...Patches of rain and light freezing rain will overspread the area this morning... Periods of rain will develop across the southern Adirondacks this morning. Temperatures will be near or just below 32 in some areas at the onset of the rain, and localized icing could occur on area roadways. Temperaures will rise above freezing in all areas by early afternoon with rain showers continuing. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather