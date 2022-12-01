WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 329 AM EST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, mainly along and south of Route 28. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer and Hamilton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Maximum snowfall rates of 1 to 1.5 inches an hour are expected within the most persistent snow bands. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Experimental content below...do not use operationally. To view the experimental polygons please see: http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/buf\/lespolygon COORD...4377 7448 4378 7458 4390 7462 4400 7502 4402 7516 4354 7511 4340 7508 4340 7466 4345 7456 4363 7455 TIME Y22M12D01T0000Z-Y22M12D01T1200Z COORD...4349 7473 4356 7475 4359 7483 4359 7504 4358 7509 4334 7509 4331 7483 4326 7463 4333 7458 4343 7456 TIME Y22M12D01T1200Z-Y22M12D02T0000Z ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS * WHAT...Lake effect snow. Snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Herkimer County. conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Lake effect snow bands will drift southward into southern Herkimer County this morning. The greatest accumulations will occur north of the Thruway. Slow down and use caution while traveling. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather