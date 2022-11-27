WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 28, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Albany NY 1152 PM EST Sun Nov 27 2022 ...The National Weather Service in Albany NY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in New York... West Canada Creek At Kast Bridge affecting Herkimer County. For the West Canada Cr...including Hinckley, Kast Bridge...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. The next statement will be issued Monday afternoon at 1200 PM EST. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...West Canada Creek At Kast Bridge. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 6.0 feet, Minor flood stage. The river begins to overflow into low lying RV parks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:15 PM EST Sunday the stage was 5.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight tonight to a crest of 6.3 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. - Flood stage is 6.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.3 feet on 09\/21\/1938. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood West Canada Creek Kast Bridge Flood Stage: 6.0 Observed Stage at Sun 11 pm: 5.5 Forecast: Mon 1 am 6.3 Mon 7 am 6.3 Mon 1 pm 5.7 Mon 7 pm 5.2 Tue 1 am 4.8 Tue 7 am 4.4 Tue 1 pm 4.2 Tue 7 pm 4.0 Wed 1 am 3.8 Wed 7 am 3.7 Wed 1 pm 3.6 Wed 7 pm 3.6 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather