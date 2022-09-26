WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

642 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern

Litchfield, southwestern Berkshire, northern Dutchess and southern

Columbia Counties through 715 PM EDT...

At 642 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Livingston to near Ancram to Red Hook.

Movement was east at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Great Barrington, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Pine Plains,

Clermont, Red Hook, Ancram, Canaan, Millerton, Ashley Falls, Falls

Village, Housatonic, Bethel, Salisbury, Milan, Hillsdale, New

Marlborough, Taghkanic and Monterey.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4196 7395 4197 7395 4209 7384 4224 7366

4227 7313 4191 7331

TIME...MOT...LOC 2242Z 267DEG 30KT 4214 7368 4205 7374 4200 7385

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather