WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 26, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 PM EDT Mon Sep 26 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SCHENECTADY...

EASTERN ALBANY AND SOUTH CENTRAL SARATOGA COUNTIES IS CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT

FOR RENSSELAER COUNTY...

At 334 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Averill Park,

or near East Greenbush, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Troy, East Greenbush, Rensselaer, Nassau, Stephentown, Grafton,

Berlin, West Sand Lake, Center Brunswick, Wyantskill, Averill Park,

Wynantskill, North Greenbush, Brunswick, Sand Lake, Hoosick,

Pittstown, Poestenkill, East Nassau and South Troy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

