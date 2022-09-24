WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 24, 2022 _____ FROST ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 315 AM EDT Sat Sep 24 2022 ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Temperatures between 33 and 36 degrees will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The western and southern Adirondacks, Lake George Saratoga Region, northern Taconics, Helderbergs, Schoharie Valley and eastern Catskills of eastern New York and the southern Green Mountains of Vermont. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coldest temperatures are expected in sheltered valley locations. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather