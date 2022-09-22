WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

536 AM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Berkshire, northeastern Dutchess and southern Columbia Counties

through 600 AM EDT...

At 536 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Clermont, or near Saugerties, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Great Barrington, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Clermont, Red Hook,

Ancram, Housatonic, Ashley Falls, Germantown, Hillsdale, Taghkanic,

Tivoli, Alford, Pachin Mills, Ancramdale, Kerleys Corners,

Hartsville, Gomorrah and Churchtown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 4208 7393 4214 7390 4228 7327 4205 7322

4205 7349 4201 7349 4196 7390

TIME...MOT...LOC 0936Z 258DEG 43KT 4206 7384

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

