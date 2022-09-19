WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Albany NY 321 PM EDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Saratoga and Washington. * WHEN...Until 630 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 321 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Saratoga Springs, Fort Edward, Rock City Falls, Kings, Wilton, Greenfield, Argyle, Gurn Spring, Dimmick Corners, Ballard Corners, Travers Corners, Barnes Corners, Fortsville, Gansevoort, Kings Station, Clarks Corner, Callahans Corners, Jewell Corner, Randall Corner and Fort Miller. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report flooding to the National Weather Service by email atALB.stormreport@noaa.gov... On Facebook at www.facebook.com\/nwsalbany or twitter @nwsalbany. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Schenectady, northwestern Albany, northern Schoharie and southeastern Montgomery Counties through 345 PM EDT... At 321 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richmondville, or 7 miles west of Cobleskill, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Cobleskill, Duanesburg, Summit, Schoharie, Richmondville, Delanson, Central Bridge, Knox, Carlisle, Sharon, Seward, Charleston, Esperance, Duane, Zeh Corners, Beekman Corners, West Richmondville, Rockwell Corners, Warnerville and Engleville. This includes Interstate 88 between exits 20 and 23. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 4262 7463 4265 7463 4275 7467 4292 7423 4267 7409 4254 7468 4255 7469 TIME...MOT...LOC 1921Z 247DEG 34KT 4266 7464 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather