WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 13, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 311 PM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN WASHINGTON COUNTY... At 311 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Salem, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Salem, Cambridge, Greenwich, Porter, White Creek, Cossayuna, Braymer School, Battenville, Center Falls, East Hebron, Rexleigh, Tiplady, Middle Falls, Eagleville, Anaquassacook, Fitch Point, Bald Mountain, Ash Grove, Shushan and Clarks Mills. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather